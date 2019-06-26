The June 26 R-C Morning Report

Hay bales are stacked into hayrises on Ranch No. 1 in Genoa on Tuesday evening.

hayrises

Genoa, Nev. — Wildlife Ambassadors will be back in Zephyr Cove and Minden today sponsored by the Douglas County Public Library. They will be at the Zephyr Cove Library 3 p.m. and in the CVIC Hall at 6:30 p.m. The shows are free, but very popular with the kids, so turn up early.

The Young Chautauquans will be performing at the Dangberg Home Ranch 6:30 p.m. today, too. It’s a pretty busy first full week of summer, that’s for sure.

Gusty winds will bring the first red flag warning for increased danger of fire spread kicks off at 11 a.m. today and will extend through 11 p.m. Thursday. Be careful with fire, and by careful, I mean don’t start any.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees. Expect southwest winds in the morning at 5-10 mph picking up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting to up to 40 mph.

