The June 26, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Valley resident Dave Spencer said he believes this could be the lightning strike that set the Monarch Fire.

Genoa, Nev. — Thunderstorms brought 1.4 inches of rain to Monitor Pass on Thursday evening, though I haven’t seen any reports of mudslides off the Slinkard burn. My hope is that the 2,500-acre Monarch fire got a little moisture from the thunderstorms that rolled through Douglas.

According to this morning’s situation report, there are 276 firefighters, mostly in seven hand crews working on the fire. Eight engines and three helicopters have been assigned to the fire, which so far has cost $800,000 to extinguish.

East Fork firefighters were busy chasing lightning strikes on Thursday evening, including reports near Buckeye and Foothill. Two small fires were reported off the end of Romero and also near the end of Toni Court in Johnson Lane. Both those were extinguished.

County commissioners were told Thursday that the Douglas County Conservation Act is back before Congress. It has been 11 years since a lands bill was first suggested.

There are a couple of fundraisers occurring today and Saturday. St. Gall Catholic Church is hosting a pre-rummage sale 8 a.m. to noon today and Saturday. Friends of the Douglas County Historical Society are conducting a yard sale 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Main Street in Gardnerville.

If this weekend’s fire weather watch is going to go to a red flag warning for critical fire danger, that will happen sometime today. Be careful with fire wherever you happen to be hanging out.

The chance of thunderstorms has cleared out and we’re looking at sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 in the afternoon.

