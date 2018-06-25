The June 25 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Apparently, you can't say the word "fire" near the cheat grass without it bursting into flames. We had two wildfires in two hours of one another on Saturday down in the south county.

A red flag warning for extreme fire danger is 2-10 p.m. today in Western Nevada. Expect gusty winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 35-40 mph and low humidity. The biggest gusts will be north of I-80, according to the Weather Service.

The Upper Colony Fire was declared extinguished on Friday. It started June 17 when a truck's brakes overheated with a load of rocks, setting the grass on fire.

Of the tax rates before county commissioners today, only Genoa is showing a small decrease. Districts listing increases include Cave Rock, Lakeridge, Logan Creek, Oliver Park, Roundhill and Zephyr Knolls at Lake Tahoe. Commissioners meet 4 p.m. in the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 94 degrees. In the Valley, it looks like we'll have west winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

