The June 25 R-C Morning Report

Fresh pavement on Foothill Road near Walley's Hot Springs south of Genoa. Kurt Hildebrand photo

0625 rcam

Genoa, Nev. — There’s a fresh coat of asphalt on Foothill Road north of Muller and on Genoa Lane between town and Highway 395.

County commissioners are scheduled to meet 4 p.m. today to set tax rates in the county. While most Douglas County residents tax rates remain the same, there are a few exceptions, including residents of Genoa, Lakeridge, Logan Creek, Oliver Park, Round Hill, Skyland and Zephyr Knolls. Commissioners meet at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

Keep in mind that even though your tax rate may remain the same, that doesn’t mean your property tax bill will. Property taxes are charged on 35 percent of the value of your property. If the value of your property goes up, so does your tax bill.

The 911 Surcharge Committee is meeting 10 a.m. today at the courthouse to hear an update on the Text to 911 project and tour the Emergency Communications Center.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com