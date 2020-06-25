The June 25, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A helicopter on its way to drop water on the Monarch Fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The Monarch fire appears to have finally laid down overnight, leaving a blanket of smoke over the East Valley, but it’s likely to pick up some more today. I received word this morning that the fire is at 1,800 acres as of last size-up.

Expect a lot of emergency traffic heading into the Pine Nuts. They’ve got 110 firefighters working up there, including a couple of bulldozers and three hand crews. The air attack will be back up shortly. Fire officials expect to get a line around the fire by Saturday, according to this morning’s National Interagency Coordination Center situation report.

There’s traffic control at Lena and Pinenut Road to keep the road open for firefighters. Please stay clear of there unless you’ve got business. There are a lot of places to stop and watch the fire’s progress at a safe distance.

County commissioners are meeting virtually 1 p.m. today to discuss the tax rates and a couple of contracts, including one with the vacation home contractor and those dealing with the Douglas lands bill. Call in public comment at 782-9821. You can follow the meeting at https://youtu.be/eDEAuISc5_Q

There’s a flash flood watch in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today for southern Lyon County that runs right up to Douglas’ eastern boundary due to thunderstorms that forecaster say could bring up to 2 inches of rain in a short time. Don’t be surprised if some of it spills over into Douglas, since the weather doesn’t have a map.

The Sierra Front will be under a fire weather watch for most of the weekend, assuming it isn’t converted to a red flag warning in the meantime.

The puzzles page isn’t in the paper today due to a last-minute advertising change. Also many of you received an email from us about a change for our server. It’s from us, alrighty, but there’s a glitch. Please be patient while we get it figured out.

Today expect sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees, except where there are isolated showers and thunderstorms. The wind will go from variable to out of the north in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com