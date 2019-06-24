The June 24 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There were more than two-dozen arrests over the weekend, with three underage drinkers taken into custody at Nevada Beach and another at a Stateline casino. I’ll follow up on the felonies this morning.

There’s a minor collision in the southbound lanes of the freeway in Carson City at College. If you’re headed through there expect slowdowns.

We’re looking at another windy week, with temperatures in the 70s until it warms up again next weekend.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-80s today. The Zephyr will pick up to 10-15 mph out of the southwest, gusting to 25 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com