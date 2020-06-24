The June 24, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Pro-law enforcement demonstrators make their way down Main Street in Gardnerville on Tuesday.

Kurt HIldebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Four-hundred coronavirus tests are available for residents at a drive-through clinic 4-7 p.m. today at Douglas High School in Minden. They don’t cost anything and having had one myself, they don’t hurt a bit. You’ll get a phone call with results in 3-5 days.

Four new Douglas coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county’s active cases to 20, the most the county has had since the outbreak began. That reflects a 462-case spike statewide. The governor is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. on reopening the state.

The Jobs fire above Fay Luther Trailhead was held to a quarter-acre after being doused by a helicopter and a bucket. Firefighters were unable to locate a fire reported around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Sunrise Pass Road. It might have been doused by rain.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t one of the a dozen lightning strikes that landed on Tuesday isn’t “skunkin’ around” in the roots as retired fire investigator Terry Taylor used to say. Keep a weather eye out for smoke plumes.

Speaking of weather, there’s a chance we’ll see more thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today with a high of 93 degrees with the wind picking up to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com