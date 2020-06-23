The June 23 R-C Morning Report

Minden resident John O'Neill captured this photo of what he thinks might be a mountain fritillary nibbling on a clover blossom in his front lawn. There seem to be a lot of butterflies out this season.

John O’Neill/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — It has been two years since Douglas County deputies started wearing body cameras, and the 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee is scheduled to hear an update on the program 10 a.m. today at a virtual meeting on Zoom. Go to http://www.douglascountynv.gov and click on agendas to get the log-in.

The Douglas County Public Library opens for browsing 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today and continuing Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or at least this coming Saturday, as the library will be closed for the Fourth of July.

Two Douglas women, one in her 30s and another in her 40s, were reported positive for coronavirus on Monday. As of Sunday, 25 of the county’s 54 cases were in the Minden-Johnson Lane area. Indian Hills was up to seven, while the Ranchos remained steady at eight.

The red flag goes up 2-8 p.m. across Markleeville and Bridgeport that could bring thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 50 mph. There’s a chance they might drift over into Carson Valley.

A couple of days into summer, we’re looking at the possibility of showers and thunderstorms starting around 2 p.m. as our heat wave peaks today at 95 degrees. The wind is expected to pick up to 5 mph out of the west.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com