The June 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The theme for Saturday is "Let's Eat," starting lunch at the senior center 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Young at Heart's Family Barbecue and then for dinner, Grillin' & Chillin' 4-9 p.m. in Minden Park.

Carson Valley's Pony Express re-riders made up the hour they lost crossing the Sierra and arrived in Carson City on time at 7 p.m. This morning they are south of Fallon headed for Sand Mountain and the Sand Springs Pony Express Station.

Firefighters are starting to demobilize from the Upper Colony Fire as they achieve 84 percent containment in the Pine Nuts above Smith Valley. There are still more than 250 of them working the last of the fire, which cost $1.7 million to fight.

It hit 93 degrees on Thursday, which tied it with Flag Day for the hottest day of the year so far. Expect sunny skies and a high of 92 today, with the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph.

