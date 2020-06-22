The June 22, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The remains of a helicopter crash at Minden Tahoe Airport on Sunday.

East Fork Professional Firefighters

Genoa, Nev. — The pilot and a passenger walked away from a helicopter crash at Minden-Tahoe Airport around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, though one of the occupants was transported for medical treatment. The helicopter didn’t fare so well. Firefighters also responded to a motorcycle collision east of Johnson Lane around 4 p.m. that required CareFlight.

Three more Douglas County coronavirus cases were added to the list on Sunday, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s. The last two were connected with previous cases.

Additional testing for Douglas residents who aren’t showing symptoms of the diseases is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Douglas High School in Minden. Just drive up and get a nasal swab.

The assessor’s web site has been repaired and is available for property searches, but the recorder’s site is giving an error. They’re both at http://www.douglascountynv.gov under property assessment.

Summer is here and the high temperatures will climb into the 90s today and stay there, approaching 100 by Saturday. Today expect a high temperature of 93 degrees, with the wind out of the east at 5 mph.

