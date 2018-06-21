The June 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Pony Express rider is still west of Kyburz this morning, according to nationalponyexpress.org. They left Sacramento on time at 3 p.m. and are expected to arrive at Woodfords at 2 p.m. today. I get the feeling the Carson Valley run is going to be quick, with the transfer in Genoa around 4 p.m.

County commissioners will be conducting a workshop on the Cave Rock and Uppaway water systems at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahoe Transportation Center in Stateline.

The county only had one volunteer to write arguments for the ballot measure on increasing the impact fee on new housing permits, so they may have to punt and have the Clerk and DA write them.

Among other items before them is discussion of a $90,000 remodel of the old senior center. Commissioners start their regular meeting at 1:30 p.m. The meeting times out at just under two hours.

There's a line around three quarters of the Upper Colony Fire in Smith Valley, but I wager that last quarter is going to be a challenge. Fire officials still have a June 27 date for containment. The price tag is at $1.4 million, according to the feds.

The high temperature at Minden Tahoe Airport cracked 91 degrees on Wednesday, but it felt hotter. Expect a high of 92 degrees on this first day of summer with the wind picking up out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com