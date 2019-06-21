The June 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — This first weekend of summer is going to be a busy one starting with concerts at the Fairgrounds and Minden Park tonight, more concerts on Saturday and a big old car show in Gardnerville on Sunday. It’s all in The R-C’s calendar on stands now, only a buck.

The eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park is open for two hours a day starting today. If you’re game to thread that needle, Tioga Road will be open at Tioga Pass and at Crane Flat 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. daily until further notice. There are no services open, so bring plenty of victuals.

The jury is expected to get the Stateline hotel murder trial today after closing arguments. Both defense and prosecution have rested.

One lane of Genoa Lane was paved when I went through town on Thursday night, so I expect they’ll be paving the other lane today. Expect delays there and Foothill, depending on where the big construction wheel of fortune lands.

County commissioners voted to move along a water rate study to their meeting in Carson Valley on July 1. The water rates will be reviewed after three years.

Big Daddy’s Bike, Ski and Board Shop in Gardnerville was approved for a liquor license by the Douglas County Liquor Board on Thursday. I expect they’ll serve Fat Tire.

If it’s the first day of summer, it must be breezy and cool. Expect a high temperature of 75 degrees, with the wind out of the north at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com