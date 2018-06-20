The June 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Firefighters have a line around 60 percent of the Upper Colony Fire, but it will be next week before it's fully contained. That fire has cost $1.1 million to fight so far.

One of the five helicopters working the Upper Colony Fire helped keep a motorhome blaze on Monitor Pass from spreading to the wildland on Tuesday. The motorhome and the pickup it was towing were destroyed in the fire at about 2 p.m. and the highway was closed for a couple of hours.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to canvass returns from last week's primary election 4 p.m. today in the historic Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. in Minden. They essentially get a report from Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis and confirm the results.

The last day of spring today won't be as hot as it was forecast to be, with the high temperature hitting 92 degrees. Expect winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

