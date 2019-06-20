The June 20 R-C Morning Report

Carson Valley residents gather to hear about the 2019 Legislature on Wednesday evening. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The CVIC Hall was packed to the rafters on Wednesday night with residents there to hear about the 2019 Legislature from Douglas lawmakers and officials. From the crowd reaction to the report, they were not fans.

While the main attraction at today’s 1:30 p.m. commissioner meeting at Stateline is the redevelopment area, commissioners will also discuss a water rate resolution. That discussion is supposed to come down to the Valley before it’s approved, but for the county’s water customers it will have a bigger immediate impact than two redevelopment areas.

I’ve given up trying to figure out where the construction on Foothill and Genoa Lane will be. They were working south of Muller on Wednesday.

Mosquito Abatement will be buzzing around in a helicopter this morning spraying larvacide on the west side of the Valley.

Nevada riders made up 45 minutes between Genoa and Stateline on Wednesday, arriving at Stateline by 5:46 p.m. They’re due in Old Sacramento by 4:30 p.m. today.

Today is the Third Thursday Wine Walk in Gardnerville 4:30-7:30 p.m. There’s also a brass concert at Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

Flags will be flying on this last day of spring with a lake wind advisory in effect 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect 15-20 mph winds gusting to 35 mph. The high is only supposed to get up to 83 degrees today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com