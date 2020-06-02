The June 2, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A bear climbs a tree in Gardnerville on Monday morning.

Phyllis Wilkendorf Holmes photo

Genoa, Nev. — I wager there will be a line at the Sunridge Fire Station this morning for drive-through asymptomatic coronavirus testing. The first 200 folks to turn up between 8-11 a.m. will get a test.

A Gardnerville resident sent us photos of a bear she spotted on her property near Ruhenstroth on Monday. Bears are certainly awake. A bear raided the fridge at a Skyland home at Lake Tahoe May 24.

Carson Valley’s second favorite breakfast spot is reopening today. Cowboy Café in Minden closed in March, and only half the tables are available, but their encouraging take-out if you have a hankering for pancakes.

Gardnerville Town Board members will discuss installing sidewalks on either side of High School Street near Douglas Avenue. The impending installation of a flashing pedestrian beacon at Main and High School streets will make it a popular path for Carson Valley Middle School students to go to school. The town board meets 4:30 p.m. today

The town is meeting at its offices on Main Street, and there might be room for some members of the public, but I’m going to watch it on Zoom. You can find out how at townofgardnerville.com

The clouds have parted and the sun will be bringing the heat through the middle of the week, with the high hitting 85 degrees today and 89 on Wednesday and Thursday. The breeze will pick up out of the west at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com