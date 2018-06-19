The June 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The cost of putting out the Upper Colony Fire is up to $752,000. Fortunately some of that will be covered by a grant. The fire is down to 1,200 acres thanks to better mapping and could be contained by Wednesday.

Carson Valley artist Charles Muench's show "Listening to the Land," goes on display today at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville.

If you're looking for something for the children to do this afternoon, they're doing Lego Tuesdays 3-4 p.m. at the Minden Library, 1625 Library Lane.

On this date last year, the high hit 100 degrees, setting the record in Minden. Think about that as the high temperature climbs into the mid 80s today.

Expect sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees today with the Zephyr picking up to about 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com