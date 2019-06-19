The updated June 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Pony Express re-rider is running more than an hour behind as they pass south of Lake Lahontan this morning. Unless they make up that time, and they could, don’t expect to have them in Carson until closer to 2 p.m., putting them in Genoa around 3:30-4 p.m.

Update: As of 9 a.m. Genoa Lane was open with no construction. The workers might be on Foothill or somewhere else. I have no idea what the best way to Nevada’s oldest settlement is today.

A kitchen fire prompted the evacuation of Carson Valley Senior Care on Kimmerling Road on around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was limited to the kitchen and the residents were returned to their rooms by 4 p.m.

A Town Hall to discuss to try and peer through the smoke left by the Nevada Legislature is 6 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall. While its hosted by the Douglas County Republican Central Committee, the issues they discuss could affect all county residents.

If your allergies are kicking in, it’s a sure sign of haying season in Carson Valley. Fields across Genoa and Gardnerville are being cut in preparation for bailing.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 93 degrees. The Zephyr will pick up in the afternoon out of the West at 10-15 mph, possibly gusting to 30 mph.

