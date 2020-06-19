The June 19, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A smoke plume rises north of Genoa on Thursday.

Kurt HIldebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — A spark was sufficient to ignite the rabbit brush above Jacks Valley Road on Thursday. Fortunately, it wasn’t windy but that fire sent up a pretty good plume.

On Thursday, commissioners approved the settlement of a lawsuit filed by an Orchard Road couple over the future alignment of Muller Lane Parkway. Deputy District Attorney Doug Ritchie said the settlement could lead to settling the Park lawsuit over the Klauber Ranch denial.

A Douglas woman in her 30s with no connection to prior coronavirus cases brought the number of Douglas active cases to 13 on Thursday. Carson City Health and Human Services reports there have been four-dozen cases in Douglas.

The state might want to check the new paving on Highway 95 after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake near Mina 3:30 a.m. this morning.

It’s going to warm up in a hurry this week with highs in the mid-90s by Monday. Today expect the high temperature to hit 85 degrees with the wind calm.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com