The June 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A 1,500-acre fire burning in Smith Valley prompted the voluntary evacuation of 40-50 homes along Upper Colony Road in Smith Valley. The fire started just before lunchtime Sunday burning in timber litter and brush. It sounded like it started as a vehicle fire on Sunday.

Firefighters hope to have the Upper Colony fire contained by Wednesday. The shelter opened for evacuees closed after a few hours last night. Power was shut off to Coleville because a line in Smith Valley was endangered by the fire.

A vacation home rental workshop is 5-8 p.m. today at Harrah's Casino in Stateline. A revision of that ordinance would expand vacation rentals to Carson Valley, where they were previously banned.

With summer coming on Thursday, the mercury will be climbing this week. Expect a high of 75 degrees today under sunny skies, heating up to 82 on Tuesday. Typically the last day of spring on Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day this week with 93 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com