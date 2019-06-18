The June 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I don’t know if they’ll be playing “Ride of the Valkyries,” but Douglas County’s Skeeter Deeters will be aerial spraying today. This wet spring is going to have the little bloodsuckers out in force.

The flagger for work on Foothill Road and Genoa Lane was in Nevada’s Oldest Town on Monday evening. I’ve had reports Genoa Lane was closed at Highway 395 in order to keep motorists from backing up on the highway for a half-hour. It was open by Monday night.

Further south, there were reports of significant delays on Highway 395 near Leviathan Mine Road while workers were hacking away at that project.

The Pony Express Re-ride pretty much made up any time lost and was only 10 minutes behind schedule as it approaches Grubb’s Well between Eureka and Austin. It looks more and more like we’re going to see the Pony in Genoa around 2:30 p.m.

About 20 cars were stuck on Sonora Pass 4 p.m. Sunday after .7 inches of hail fell from a thunderstorm south of Gardnerville.

There are no thunderstorms in the forecast for today, but with extreme heat forecast in the Central Valley, that could generate some rain over the Sierra. Expect sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s today and Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com