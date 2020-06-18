The June 18, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A humming bird bellies up to the feeder on Sunday morning.

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners are being asked to sign off on a $215,000 settlement with its insurance company over the $1 million Tiregate thefts. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the county had a $500,000 limit for employee theft.

A proposal to place a quarter-cent sales tax increase on the ballot to preserve open space is going before county commissioners at their virtual 1 p.m. meeting today at https://youtu.be/YZho4SfVwnI. The tax would raise $1.52 million a year.

Commissioners are being asked to approve a $137,000 contract to for planning and engineering services finish the Douglas County Master Plan. The source of the money will be salary savings from the Community Development Department.

Alpine County Public Health is conducting coronavirus testing in Woodfords today. Douglas got a break on Wednesday with no new cases and two recoveries for a dozen active and 47 cases total.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 79 degrees. The wind will be out of the east at 5-10 mph, shifting north in the afternoon with up to 20 mph gusts.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com