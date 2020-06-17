The June 17, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A swallowtail butterfly in the penstemon.

Genoa, Nev. — We’re waiting on the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office to find out who the next District 1 County Commissioner will be. The dozen votes between Dave Nelson and Danny Tarkanian is not the slimmest margin in a Douglas County political race, but it’s right up there.

A Douglas man in his 50s became the eighth person reported with coronavirus in four days on Tuesday. The ZIP Code data shows the number of cases in the Gardnerville Ranchos went from four to eight, though there’s still a ways before it catches up to the 22 cases in Minden-Johnson Lane.

The Lion’s Club is meeting today and may decide to issue a 2020 Carson Valley Days button after the fact. A Lion told me the buttons would cost more than usual, but I think they would be a great collector’s item.

The Highway 182 fire near Bridgeport is out, and the fire web sites are clear, for now. But drying vegetation and warm temperatures are going to make for a busy summer for firefighters.

The weather is settling down to something relatively summer like with sunny skies and a high temperature of 72 degrees today, warming up to 94 by Monday.

