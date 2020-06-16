The June 16, 2020, R-C Morning Report

A fire burning north of Bridgeport has closed the highway between there and Wellington.

National Forest Service

Genoa, Nev. — It’s D-Day for the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. While a few ballots might be in the mail, most of the remaining are sitting in the office with signature issues. If you got a letter to fix your ballot, then 5:30 p.m. today is the deadline to go to the clerk’s office and sign. Visit govotedouglas.com to find out how.

The highway between Bridgeport and Wellington is closed due to a fire near the state line. The Highway 182 fire was reported around 7 p.m. and appears to have begun near a campfire. Forest Service firefighters doused another campfire near Chimney Beach at Lake Tahoe on Monday.

A motorcyclist was helicoptered to Reno on Monday night after a crash around 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 88 near the junction with Highway 395 in Minden.

Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday for paving. Meanwhile, work on Centerville Lane is expected to continue through Wednesday.

The second red flag warning for Western Nevada didn’t survive the day on Monday as the National Weather Service struck colors around 4 p.m. after the humidity didn’t drop quite as far as forecast.

There’s a lake wind advisory for Tahoe 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. The breeze is blowing in Carson Valley this morning. Expect sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees with the wind shifting to the west at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com