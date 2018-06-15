The June 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Santana tribute band will be rocking Minden Park as part of the GE Concert Series this evening. I bet that by the time I get into town this morning, some chairs will already be there.

I'm checking on the condition of a motorcyclist who was injured in Gardnerville on Thursday. Medical personnel on scene said the man in his 40s had an obvious broken arm and leg. They landed the helicopter in downtown to pick him up.

Firefighters were able to get a lasso around the Voltaire Fire 24 hours early, declaring it contained 6 p.m. Thursday. In their attempt to leave no trace, campers left a 517-acre cigarette burn. Bury, don't burn is this week's message.

There's a red flag warning for the western deserts, so don't be surprised if we see some fires that way. East Fork and Antelope Valley firefighters helped Lyon out with a 10-20 acre fire in Smith Valley on Thursday.

It's a good thing they were able to suppress the Voltaire Fire, because here comes the wind again. A lake wind advisory takes effect 2-9 p.m. today for Tahoe. Expect choppy waves that could capsize a boat.

Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees. The wind will pick up to 15-20 mph out of the west, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Contact him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com