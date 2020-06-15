The June 15, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Lillies bloom in Christine Banker's Chambers Field garden.Flower gardens are blooming across the Valley. Send pictures to editor@recordcourier.com

Christine Banker/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — The red flag for critical fire danger goes up at noon today and will stay there until 8 p.m. This is the second red flag warning of the season with wind gusts of up to 35 mph forecast for the Valley and humidity of 12-18 percent.

Those 500 unsigned and miss-signed ballots are still sitting at the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office waiting for their owners to claim them today and Tuesday to be counted. You can visit govotedouglas.com to find out what happened to your ballot. Call 782-9014 for more information.

A Black Lives Matter demonstration and counter demonstration Saturday afternoon on either side of Main Street near the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville were conducted peacefully. I estimate maybe 60 people between the two sides where there when I was.

No new Douglas coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday and two people have been released from the hospital, bringing that number to six. Carson City Health and Human Services will be back at Douglas High School on June 24 doing testing on residents who aren’t showing symptoms.

In addition to the 15-20 mph southwest wind , the forecast calls for increasing cloudiness and a high temperature of 77 degrees. There’s also a lake wind advisory, so best not to go paddleboarding or do any burning today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com