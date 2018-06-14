The June 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Jack Bacon will share the backstory on how he came to chronicle the life and art of Hans Meyer Kassel 6:30 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville.

If you're eating at the Topsy Chili's today, mention the Carson Valley Medical Center Foundation and they'll donate 15 percent of the ticket to the foundation.

The 504-acre Voltaire fire finally laid down after 228 firefighters got a line around 30 percent, according to this morning's federal firefighting report. They expect to have it licked by Friday.

We're looking at a chance of another stormy weekend, with a chance of thunderstorms arriving Sunday. Today expect sunny skies with a high near 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

