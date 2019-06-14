The June 14 R-C Morning Report

The flag flies in the breeze above Minden Park on Thursday evening. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — I should have confirmation on the names of both the deceased and the arrestee in Thursday morning’s collision at Round Hill and I will get those online when I receive them.

It’s Flag Day in Carson Valley and the Tahoe Douglas Elks are observing the day with a ceremony at their lodge on Kimmerling at 2 p.m.

With the exception of Genoa’s annual Yard Sale and the Neighbors Fair celebrating 10 years of the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, it’s going to be a quiet weekend, hopefully.

The Pony Express rerider is crossing Wyoming today and Saturday. The rider is expected to arrive in Nevada on Monday and pass through Carson Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The West Walker at Coleville hit 6.16 feet earlier this morning, which should be near the crest for the week. If you’re not wet now, you probably won’t be. Topaz Lake appears to be rising and is at 4,997.1 feet this morning.

We had a 93-degree day in Minden on Wednesday, which is the hottest day of the year, so far. Expect a high temperature of 86 degrees today with a slight chance of thunderstorms. The Zephyr will pick up to 5 mph out of the northeast this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com