The June 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Congratulations to Dan Coverley, Trent Tholen, Steve Walsh, John Engels and Wes Rice for winning Tuesday's primary election. Rice still has a general election challenge, but the rest are as good as elected.

The Voltaire Canyon fire was at 800 acres, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch. Satellite imagery is showing eight different hotspots sprinkled above Carson City coming close to the Indian Colony near Curry.

The Minden Town Board will discuss approval of a splash pad at Minden Park and an agreement between the town and Ted Thran for consulting services after he resigned last month as the town accountant.

Recommended Stories For You

It's going to be warm and breezy today with the high hitting 92 degrees, and southwest winds 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-15 mph. Expect up to 30 mph gusts.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com