The June 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s 13 for dinner in the jury trial of Jose Rodriguez-Quezada, who is accused of killing a Reno man in a Stateline hotel room. The five-woman, eight-man jury heard opening arguments and the first two witnesses on Wednesday. There are 13 jurors because there is only one alternate.

There’s lots of snow still in the upper Walker river basin and that’s going to lead to prolonged moderate flooding along the main stem of the Walker River and minor flooding along the West Fork, which includes Topaz, according to the National Weather Service.

The Great Gardnerville Yearbook Battle has a resolution in the form of new index pages being printed on peel and stick paper that will be sent to Carson Valley Middle School parents to replace the offending pages.

There’s a lot going on today for a Thursday, including a concert at the Dangberg Home Ranch and speakers at the Zephyr Cove Library and the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center. For more about those and other events pick up a copy of The Record-Courier on stands today, only a buck.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 85 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, perfect weather for drying grass, whether in the fields or the wildland, so be careful with ignition sources.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com