The June 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's Election Day in Nevada and the polls open at 7 a.m. The polls will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight. Remember you can cast a ballot at any open polling place. We'll be doing results at recordcourier.com, since The R-C's press time is long before the polls close.

Preliminary results won't be available until the polls close across the state tonight, which means we'll probably be waiting on Clark County. The good news is that it's a primary, and there may not be that many people lining up to vote down south.

A proposal to add unpermitted driveways as a public nuisance to county code will go before planning commissioners at their 1 p.m. meeting today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse. The driveways are common in Douglas and can interfere with drainage road maintenance and traffic patterns, according to the County Engineer.

The price of a school lunch could increase next year by a dime at the middle schools and 15 cents at the high schools. Breakfasts at all Douglas schools are proposed to go up a quarter. School board trustees meet 4 p.m. at the Airport Training Center in Minden.

We're looking at a sunny Election Day with the high nearing 88 degrees and the wind calm out of the east picking up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com