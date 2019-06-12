The June 12 R-C Morning Report

Flowers bloom in the last days of spring.

Genoa, Nev. — If you’ve got business at the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center this morning expect a crowd as potential jurors for a murder trial will be packing the parking lot. Jose Rodriguez-Quezadais facing a charge of open murder. The trial could last more than two weeks.

Planning commissioners denied a variance for an eight-unit subdivision off Topaz Lane in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Tuesday saying developers hadn’t made their case. Chapel Crest would be behind Damascus Church on Tillman Lane. It has the zoning, but the variance to allow 125 feet from the cul-de-sac and Gina was problematic.

Planning commissioners voted 7-0 to approve a permit and variance for the Midland Garage lot in downtown Gardnerville. Neither approval has anything to do with tearing down the garage, which could happen at any time. The permit is to have a parking lot as a stand alone use and the variance deals with the landscaping strip along the back.

School officials sent out a notice to parents on Tuesday saying they’ve found a way to reprint the offending Carson Valley Middle School yearbook index pages so they can be replaced.

The temperature officially hit 90 degrees on Tuesday in Minden and is expected to do the same today. The heat may generate some thunderstorms tonight.

