The June 12, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The U.S. Forest Service is reopening campgrounds in California and Nevada today.

Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County expects to start fully opening today and The U.S. Forest Service has announced it’s opening campgrounds in Nevada and California, including those at Lake Tahoe. Visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/ltbmu for more information.

We may learn today the identity of the deceased motorcyclist in the collision that closed Kingsbury Grade for almost four hours on Thursday.

If you plan to go to Saturday’s Carson Valley Days parade, best get an early start since Highway 395 closes at 8 a.m. between Waterloo Lane and Buckeye Road.

I’m not suggesting there will be a bunch of people in downtown Gardnerville tonight, but the ordinance banning bottles and cans on the public streets in Gardnerville between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. is still in effect. Please give our deputies a break and be cool.

Thursday was the first time in slightly more than six weeks that we haven’t had a new coronavirus case report in the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services. The Douglas tally is seven active cases, 32 recoveries and no deaths.

Our corner of Nevada is pretty much the only place that isn’t under a red flag warning for today. A Lake wind advisory for 20-25 mph, gusting to 50 mph is in effect. The red flag warning is in place for Alpine, Mono and eastern Lyon counties.

So, it’s going to be breezy today with mostly cloudy skies, clearing with a high temperature of 79 degrees. Expect the southwest wind to pick up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 45 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com