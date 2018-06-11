The June 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — School's out for summer in Carson Valley after a minimum day today. It will be another two weeks before the Lake schools let out. Today was a make-up day for our snow days last winter.

There's a pretty good earthquake swarm centered just west of Highway 88 near where Foothill Road and Emigrant Trail meet. There was a 1.68 magnitude quake 2:44 a.m. today. There was a 2.6 there on Friday evening. Just a gentle reminder this is earthquake country.

It sounded like anyone with a warrant or a protective order went to the carnival on Friday and drew attention to themselves. We'll get those numbers later today.

It's going to start warming up today with sunny skies and a high temperature of 84 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast 5-10 mph this afternoon. Expect 90s by mid-week.

Nearly 5,000 Douglas voters cast a ballot early in the 2018 primary election, according to figures released by the Clerk-Treasurer's Office. The polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Election Day. If you need more info on the candidates, I've linked The R-C's primary guide and the town hall videos here.

2018 Record-Courier election guide

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com