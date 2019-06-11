The June 11 R-C Morning Report

Douglas County School District staff dance down Esmeralda Avenue in Minden on Saturday. Brad Woman photo

Genoa, Nev. — Planning commissioners meet today to discuss a request to include a mobile home overlay on a project located along the Muller Lane Parkway roundabout south of Gardnerville. There’s also a request before planning commissioners for a permit and variance to tear down the Midland Garage for a parking lot in downtown. Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. today at the historic Douglas County courthouse in Minden.

Douglas County School Board trustees meet 4 p.m. today at the Airport Training Center, 1126 Airport Road, Minden. They’re augmenting the budget and saying farewell to Meneley Principal Becky Rugger, 14 teachers and 15 classified staff, including former R-C Correspondent Nancy Hamlett.

A flood advisory is in effect through Saturday for the Walker River from Mono County through southern Douglas and into Lyon counties. The National Weather Service said minor flooding is likely in Antelope Valley. Topaz Lake’s campgrounds may be affected by high water.

Expect the high temperature to crack 90 degrees for the first time this year today and Wednesday. Today is sunny with the wind calm picking up out of the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

