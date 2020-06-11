The June 11, 2020, R-C Morning Report

East Fork Fire Protection District firefighters extinguish a half-acre fire in the Pine Nut foothills on Wednesday evening.

East Fork Professional Firefighters photo

Genoa, Nev. — Shooters using an oxygen tank as a target ignited a half-acre wildland fire 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pine Nuts off Stockyard. East Fork firefighters put it out, but asked people to please stop doing that.

Today could be the last day the state has southbound Highway 395 down to one lane at Gilman Avenue. I spotted a new layer of asphalt on the road when I did my windscreen inspection on Wednesday.

I’ve updated the vote totals from Wednesday’s ballot arrivals in another story. Suffice to say that Nelson-Tarkanian race is one of the tightest major races I’ve seen in 30 years watching Douglas County politics. By my count, it looks like the Clerk got 730 ballots in the mail. I expect that number to decrease over the next several days.

DC Day Care Camp has reopened at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville and is due to reopen at the Kahle center soon. Call 782-5500, ext. 1 for more information. There are, as always, rules to follow to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

R-C legal columnist Natalia Vander Laan has been elected to the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She will take her seat July 15 at the annual installation.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind and fire weather watches 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The forecast is for southwest 15-25 mph winds gusting to 45 mph. The snow level is supposed to drop to 6,900 feet, but lows will remain well above freezing in the Valley.

Don’t be surprised if that fire weather watch morphs into the second red flag warning of the season sometime this afternoon.

Today expect sunny skies with a high near 86 degrees Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com