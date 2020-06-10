The June 10, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Construction snarled traffic in downtown Gardnerville on Monday.

Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — It appears pretty certain that Mark Gardner will go up against Libertarian Charles Holt in November, because I don’t see 2,242 ballots all marked for Larry Walsh in the mail. Nate Tolbert also has a fairly big number, 541 votes, to overcome to catch up with Walt Nowosad in District 5.

The District 1 race between Commissioner Dave Nelson and challenger Danny Tarkanian rests on a knife’s edge of 30 votes with Nelson ahead. We’ll be watching that race as the remaining results trickle in over the next week.

Carson Valley resident Patricia Ackerman won the Democratic primary and will face Rep. Mark Amodei , R-Nev., in the general election. Ackerman won double the vote of her nearest competitor, Clint Koble. No Democrat has ever held the District 2 congressional seat.

Planning commissioners on Tuesday approved a brew pub in the Ironwood Center after county commissioners agreed to change the rules. Another may be on its way to Gardnerville in the Anker Center next to The Record-Courier building.

Construction in downtown Gardnerville was difficult to navigate on Tuesday with Highway 395 down to one lane at Gilman Lane. Once the state moves on down to Centerville, that should be resolved.

Douglas had a couple of coronavirus recoveries on Tuesday night and no new cases, bringing us to 8 active and 30 recoveries. A second Lyon resident, a woman in her 70s, died on Tuesday bringing the toll for Lyon and Carson to eight. No Douglas residents have succumbed to the virus.

The offices of the assessor, clerk-treasurer and recorder located in the historic Minden Courthouse reopen to the public this morning. The clerk’s asking people to make appointments by calling 782-9830. Passports and DMV services are not yet available.

We might see some thunderstorms after 3 p.m. today as the temperature warms up to 84 degrees. Expect the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com