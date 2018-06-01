The June 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Sheriff's Office is hosting a torch run in honor of Special Olympics on Highway 395 this morning. They start at Heritage Park at 9 a.m. and expect to take about an hour to get to the sheriff's office on Buckeye. Expect some traffic tie-ups on Main Street today.

The Moving Wall opening ceremony is 10 a.m. today at Eastside Memorial Park off Buckeye Road. The flyover is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Vietnam veteran Mayor Bob Crowell is the guest speaker.

The girls are playing football at Douglas High School's annual Mountain Madness tonight. That's just one of the many things occurring on this weekend before Carson Valley Days. Author and artist Nancy Raven will be at the Dangberg Home Ranch 10 a.m. Saturday. And there's the Fishing Derby at Lampe Park and the Inliners will be displaying their cars at Minden Park.

According to the Clerk's office, 1,964 people have cast a ballot so far in the 2018 primary. Of those 416 turned out to vote early on Thursday. Early voting continues today at the courthouse and 2-6 p.m. today at the Sunridge Fire Station.

There are some who say that you miss some of the last-minute campaigning by voting early. If you feel there's another shoe dropping somewhere, hold off. But if you're pretty certain about the candidates, you might as well cast a ballot and inoculate yourself against the sales pitches.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 76 degrees. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5 mph in the afternoon as we warm up.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com