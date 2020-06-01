The June 1, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A 21-acre fire near Leviathan Mine set by Friday’s lightning storm was extinguished by Saturday morning. For all the sturm und drang, including three strikes in Alpine, there hasn’t been that many fires, so far.

The rain that accompanied Friday’s thunderstorms brought essentially the only moisture for the month of May to Minden, with .15 inches, which is a third of the month’s average.

Topaz Lake Campground officially reopens today after being closed for the coronavirus outbreak. The Genoa Bar was doing rousing business over the weekend after opening on Friday as Douglas begins to open up in earnest.

A Douglas woman in her 50s was among four new cases over on Sunday. That brings Douglas to a half-dozen cases since May 22 and 32 total. Two of those cases are in Minden-Johnson Lane and Indian Hills. Douglas is still running less than a third of Carson’s 98 active and recovered cases and around half of Lyon’s 62 total cases.

We’re running about 30 percent turnout in the mail-in primary as of Friday. The 2018 primary, featuring contested races for sheriff, where everyone could vote, only saw 39.7 percent turnout. The 2016 primary only had 34.5 percent turnout.

It’s really quite warm out this morning at 56 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We could see isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and a high temperature of 74 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com