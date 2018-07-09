The July 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I'm not sure what the deal is with the power poles down at Topaz, but they seem really flammable. My condolences to the family who lost their home on Sunday.

I saw fire engines and tenders from all over the region at Topaz Lake on Sunday. Thanks to our firefighters and our neighbors for their efforts to limit the damage down there on Sunday.

I got a dozen letters of support for the Fish Springs herd on Sunday from as far away as Germany. I think I got one from Russia, but my Cyrillic is a little weak. Hopefully some of these are filtering through to the BLM.

Recommended Stories For You

Work is scheduled to start on Waterloo and Dresslerville this morning. There might be a slight delay in closing Waterloo while workers mobilize.

It's supposed to get pretty warm today, and get warmer into the week. Expect 95 today, climbing to 97 by Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com