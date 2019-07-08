The July 9 R-C Morning Report

East Fork firefighters working an active wildland fire east of Stephanie Lane on July Fourth. Special to The R-C

firefighting

Genoa, Nev. — NV Energy’s open house is 4-7 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. They’ll be talking about public safety outages designed to keep the grid from setting fires in extreme weather events.

The BLM has issued an order banning the use of incendiary, tracer or steel core ammunition or exploding targets on lands it administers. Most of the fires so far this season, while small, have been the result of ammunition setting the tall grass on fire.

Genoans preparing for the centennial of Candy Dance this year will discuss making Aug. 16 the unveiling day for the Lillian Finnegan statue and holding a hearing on the proposed renovation of the town hall, the kitchen and retaining wall to save the church. The Genoa Town Board meets 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room on Main Street.

Douglas County Public Library Trustees are meeting 11 a.m. today to accept donation of the bookmobile, which could be on the road on Aug. 9. Trustees meet 11 a.m. at the Minden Library, 1625 Library Lane.

Today will be another mild one with a high temperature of 82 degrees with the wind out of the west at 5-10 degrees. Summer will catch up to us by the end of the week with the highs in the low 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com