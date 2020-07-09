The July 9, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Livestock at the Fairgrounds on Tuesday seem more concerned about the photographer than the Numbers Fire burning behind them.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The toll of homes lost in the Numbers Fire rose to three and 37 outbuildings, while the acreage came down a bit, to 17,400 acres. With the homes and structures lost, Numbers could end up being the most expensive fire in Douglas County history.

Fire investigators are seeking witnesses who might help them determine the cause of the fire, which was one of two within a half-mile of one another on Highway 395. If you were on that stretch of road 6:30-7 p.m. Monday and saw something, email 2020firetips@gmail.com

A man in his 80s became the 10th Douglas resident in six days reported with the coronavirus. He had no known connection to a previously reported case. Douglas is at 27 active cases and 53 recoveries as of Wednesday night.

The first case of coronavirus in Topaz Ranch Estates was reported. As of Tuesday there were 30 cases in the Johnson Lane-Minden ZIP Code, while 14 were in the Ranchos, 11 each in Gardnerville and Indian Hills and seven in Stateline.

We may see some more drift smoke from the Numbers Fire today before 11 a.m. It’s going to be breezy this afternoon with the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

