The July 8, 2020, R-C Morning Report

This morning's fire map shows burning toward the Pine Nut Mountain ridge.

firemap0708

Genoa, Nev. — The state is reporting Highway 395 remains closed at Riverview and Holbrook Junction this morning for the Numbers Fire. They’re letting in residents with identification, but otherwise find another route, which means over Monitor and through Markleeville for most people.

Federal fire officials say the Numbers Fire is estimated to be 18,000 acres this morning as it spread east into the Pine Nuts driven by westerly winds on Tuesday afternoon. There’s still zero containment, but that should change today and Thursday.

The wind shift carried the flames away from homes on Tuesday, so residents of Pine View and Bodie Flat were able to return home. I anticipate that eastern Fish Springs residents will likely be allowed in today.

While you could see flames across the Valley from the Numbers Fire on Tuesday night, it wasn’t the wall of fire from the previous night. Drift smoke from the fire is literally lying down this morning.

Smoke from the fire is expected to affect air quality this morning in Carson Valley and over the mountains in Yerington and Smith Valley.

Coronavirus claimed a Carson man in his 60s on Tuesday, while three Douglas residents were reported to have the disease. Douglas has 27 active cases today and 52 recoveries.

Genoans are meeting virtually 6:30 p.m. today to once more discuss whether they’re willing to attempt Candy Dance at the end of September.

Besides the smoke, expect sunny skies today with a high near 88 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com