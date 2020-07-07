The July 7, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Flames from the Numbers Fire were visible from the Dangberg Reservoirs on Monday night.

Thor Teigen/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Residents in the vicinity of the Pine Nuts east of Gardnerville had a frightening night as flames spread through the mountains and into neighborhoods. That 2,500-acre figure for the fire is old, and I estimate the blaze is in excess of 5,000 acres at least.

There were at least three calls I heard last night where people thought the fire was in Johnson Lane, which it is not. The smoke is thick across the Valley, so expect more folks calling with fire reports.

Firefighters will be racing this afternoon’s Zephyr, with the wind expected to pick up out of the west at around 2 p.m. today at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Two Douglas women, one in her 80s and another in her 50s, with no prior connection to prior coronavirus cases were reported with the disease, bringing the number of active Douglas County cases up to 26, with 50 recoveries.

Gardnerville Town Board members are scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. today to discuss improvements to Highway 395, including the crosswalks and lighting. You can watch the meeting on Zoom. The log-in information is at http://www.townofgardnerville.com

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier.