The July 6, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Former R-C staffer took this photo Friday of the landscape blackened by the Jake's Fire near Bodie Flat south of Gardnerville.

Caryn Haller/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Firefighters are responding this morning to a report of a small spot fire along Highway 395 just south of Holbrook Junction in southern Douglas County. The Jake’s Hill fire had a few flair-ups over the weekend, but they were doused in short order.

Someone is in custody for setting off fireworks at Lake Tahoe after being arrested early this morning. That’s emblematic of the long Fourth of July weekend, including Sunday’s car chase on Minden-Tahoe Airport’s runway. I’ll have more on that later this morning.

The National Weather Service raises the red flag 2-9 p.m. today for critical fire danger. Gusty winds and low humidity will combine permit the rapid spread of wildfires before firefighters can get a handle on them.

The replacement and upsizing of culverts on Centerville Lane between Foothill Road and Highway 88 goes before the Douglas County Water Conveyance Advisory Committee meeting virtually at 4 p.m. today. The culvert work is the first step toward repaving Centerville, which could happen this year.

A Douglas woman in her 50s with no connection to a previous case was reported to have the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing Douglas up to two-dozen active cases. We’ve had 50 recoveries and no deaths in Douglas as a result of the outbreak.

Expect sunny skies with a high of 89 degrees, with the wind picking up around noon with 40 mph gusts in time for the evening commute.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com