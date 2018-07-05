The July 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — If the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department sold 480 chicken dinners, then I bet Minden gave away well over 1,000 meals on Wednesday. If the entire town wasn't out for the Fourth at Minden Park, I would be amazed.

Douglas County commissioners are discussing combining the Lake and Valley water system budgets at their meeting today. They'll start the session with a debate on what to do about replacing Larry Werner as county manager. The utility debate is set for after 3 p.m.

Commissioners meet starting 1 p.m. in the historic Minden Courthouse. The meeting times out at three hours, but there are a couple of pitfalls that could slow them down, including the new pay system at Topaz Lake.

Recommended Stories For You

It doesn't look like we added any big fires on the Fourth, so good for us. Care Flight landed at the base of Kingsbury Grade to transport a sick person on Wednesday morning and East Fork aided Smith Valley with a small fire out Desert Creek way.

A fire weather watch for Friday will turn into a red flag warning before today's out, I wager. Gusty winds and low humidity have been the norm so far this summer.

The haze might actually have cleared out last night. Today expect a high temperature of 88 degrees with the wind out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com