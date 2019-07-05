The July 5 R-C Morning Report

The Fourth of July wasn't a holiday for everyone as this rancher cuts hay north of Muller Lane on Thursday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Making Hay

Genoa, Nev. — The Sierra Front’s Wild Web was indeed wild on the Fourth, with more than a dozen small fires reported between 5 p.m. and midnight. A 2-acre fire in northern Carson Valley at 10 p.m. was the biggest one of the set. There was also a fire reported in Indian Hills around 5 p.m.

A child was reportedly injured in a traffic collision that occurred 10:15 a.m. near Woodfords. According to the CHP, a child was injured in the collision that resulted in the road being closed for an ambulance helicopter.

I wager the chairs will start gathering soon in Minden Park for tonight’s Baker Hughes GE Concert co-hosted by Seyfried Dental at 6 p.m. Genoa is hosting a free concert 5 p.m. Sunday in Genoa Park.

If you haven’t gotten your fill of patriotic music, the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra is performing 7 p.m. Sunday at Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

We’ll get a little summer heat this weekend with highs hitting 88 on Saturday, and then another cool-down Today expect sunny skies with a high near 86 degrees, with the wind picking up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com