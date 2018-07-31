The July 31 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” There were a couple of points last night when the air in the Carson Valley was just plain unhealthy to breath. The last reading on the air quality monitor had it back down to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Visibility at Minden-Tahoe Airport dropped down to five miles for two hours last night. The atmosphere was so thick you could slice it with a knife.

Mosquito Abatement was out spraying Westwood in Minden on Monday night. Our recent rains raised a new crop of the blighters, so check buckets and pans for standing water to deny them those breeding grounds.

We already have the smoke, but magician Jacques Simard will be bringing the mirrors for the Douglas County Public Library's big finish for its summer reading program at the CVIC Hall in Minden 6:30 p.m. today.

The Carr Fire has claimed 818 homes, and damaged another 167, according to CalFire. It's up past 103,000 acres and a quarter contained. The Ferguson Fire is a third contained at 57,000 acres. Plans are to reopen Yosemite Valley 4 p.m. Friday if all continues to go as planned.

Today expect smoky skies with a high near 96 degrees, and the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com