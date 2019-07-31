The July 31 R-C Morning Report

Heavy rain on Friday along Foothill in Genoa may have slowed down lightning fires. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — If you’re hanging out in the Wolf Creek region of Alpine County east of Highway 4 you might see smoke from the Dixon Fire, named after Dixon Creek. Fire officials are letting the fire burn off some dead wood while they keep an eye on it. Alpine dispatchers received a bunch of calls on Tuesday reporting the smoke.

The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra is performing at Genoa Lakes 7 p.m. today. I’ve no idea if tickets are still available, but you can find out by visiting http://www.toccatatahoe.org

Doug Mishler will be performing as Comstock timber baron Duane L. Bliss 6:30 p.m. at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

July didn’t contribute much to the water picture with only .14 inches over the course of two whole days during the month. The good news is that if we don’t get another drop over the whole rest of the water year, 2018-19 will still be a pretty good year at 124 percent average in Minden.

Our cool summer continues today with the high not expected to crack 90 degrees, which is 4 degrees below average for this time of year. It has been 16 years since the record high of 104 degrees in 2003. Expect sunny skies and the wind out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph today.

