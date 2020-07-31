The July 31, 2020, R-C Morning Report

One of the pieces available at the St. Gall Rummage Sale is put in its place. The sale at the church near Centerville begins today.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — Last year, I would be warning people to watch for increased traffic on the Highway to Heaven today as shoppers swarm the St. Gall Catholic Church Rummage Sale along Centerville Lane. The sale starts at 8 a.m. to noon and resumes 4-8 p.m. today. They’ll be back in the mornings on Saturday and next week.

On Saturday, the Edwin L. Wiegand Ranching & Agricultural Heritage Exhibit will officially open 11 a.m. at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville. Doors open at 10 a.m. Wear a mask and social distance. There’ll be a lot of living history attending that we’d like to keep around.

Five new cases of the coronavirus and six recoveries were reported in Douglas County on Thursday, bringing the county to 162. That’s 65 additional cases since July 15. Lyon County reported two more deaths on Thursday bringing the total across the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services to 12.