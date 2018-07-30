The July 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Hot Shot crew member was killed fighting the Ferguson Fire west of Yosemite on Sunday. So far three firefighters have died battling the Carr and Ferguson fires. This is dangerous business, so let's all be part of the solution and be careful with fire.

An air quality statement has been issued by the National Weather Service due to smoke and ozone from fires burning across the region. The smoke density varies considerably across Western Nevada, and Carson Valley, while not good, isn't as bad as Carson or Fernley.

The Douglas County Public Library is hosting a book sculpture class 5-7 p.m. today at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.

Members of the Airport Advisory Committee are meeting 5:30 p.m. in the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden. There are just updates on the agenda, but it's a good place to go if you want to catch up on what's happening at the airport.

Expect today's weather to be hazy and hot, with a high temperature of 97 degrees and the wind picking up out of the west at 5 mph.